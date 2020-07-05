Sanofi [NASDAQ: SNY] And GlaxoSmithKline [NYSE: GSK] Plans To Close $500 Million UK COVID-19 Vaccine Deal

Sanofi [NASDAQ: SNY], a French pharmaceutical company and GlaxoSmithKline [NYSE: GSK], a British pharmaceutical company agreed to close a $500 million deal with Britain. According to the deal, Sanofi and GSK will supply 60 million doses of their coronavirus vaccine to the UK.

Sourced disclosed that the UK was considering an option to buy the vaccine if it worked on human trials, which are set to begin in September. Sanofi is at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19. Sanofi announced its collaboration with BARDA for the development of the coronavirus vaccine on February 18.

In early March, SNY starts a discussion with GSK for the coronavirus vaccine. On April 14, it declared that it has partnered with GSK for a baculovirus candidate. On June 23, it has announced the accelerated program for baculovirus vaccine candidate, with the potential launch by H1 2021 with up to 1 billion doses.

Shares of SNY soared 0.68% at $51.62 during the last trading session of Thursday. It has a day low and day high range of 51.32-51.79, respectively. SNY had a trading volume of roughly 720.19k as compared to the average volume of 1.94 million.

In the past 52-weeks of trading, SNY stocks have oscillated between a low of $37.62 and a peak of $52.94. This firm’s Gross Margin is currently 68.00%, and Operating Margin is 16.20%, and the profit margin is 13.60%.

GlaxoSmithKline also closely monitors the coronavirus Pandemic and striving to help the world with their science and expertise. GSK aimed to develop multiple adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccines. GSK plans to produce 1 billion coronavirus vaccine doses in 2021.

At the most recent market close, GSK shares were valued at $41.22. It has a total market capitalization of 101.86 billion. GSK shares were up 0.88% during the last trading session on Thursday.

It has moved down -14.57% from its 52-weeks high and moved up 31.15% from its 52-weeks low. GSK’s gross margin is 68.20%, the operating margin is 21.50%, and the profit margin is 15.30%. This company’s return on assets (ROA) is 6.90%, return on equity (ROE) is 54.00%, and return on investment (ROI) is 14.30%.