BioNTech [NASDAQ: BNTX] Expects To File For Regulatory Approval By The End Of 2020

BioNTech SE [NASDAQ: BNTX] disclosed Thursday that it is confident to begin the mass production of vaccine before acquiring the regulatory approval. CEO of BioNtech said that it will be ready to get regulatory approval by the end of the year.

BioNtech CEO and co-founder Dr. Ugur Sahin disclosed that the firm will produce over 1 billion doses by the end of 2021. It has partnered with Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE]. He told the Wall Street Journal that several hundred million doses could be produced even before regulatory approval.

Pfizer and Biotech’s development program consist four vaccine candidates, each representing a different blend of mRNA format and target antigen. The new design of the trial allows for simultaneous review of multiple mRNA candidates in order to identify the safest and possibly most effective candidate for screening as many volunteers as possible. It will be easier to exchange data with regulatory authorities in real time.

Shares of BioNTech SE traded down 2.89% at $65.61 during the last trading session of Thursday. It has a day low and day high range of $64.51-$68.00, respectively. This company’s trading volume is 1.19 million as compared to the average volume of 1.83 million.

From the past 52-weeks of trading, it had fluctuted from the low of $12.52 and a peak of $105.00. Continuing to look at its profitabilty, its gross margin is 88.30% and return on investment is -31.40%.

On the other hand, Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE] shares soared 0.63% at $33.67 during the trading of Friday. Its gross margin is 80.40%, the profit margin is 31.20%, and an operating margin is 32.10%. Its return on assets is 9.60%, return on investment is 14.70%, and return on equity is 25.00%.