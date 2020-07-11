Alaska Dump Advanced Micro Devices [NASDAQ: AMD] Stocks. Here’s What It Bought

Alaska department of revenue has increased its holdings in Intel Corp. [NASDAQ: INTC], Berkshire Hathaway [NYSE: BRK-B], and Bank of America Corp.[NYSE: BAC] in the second quarter.

Not only it increased its investments in major stocks but also dumped the shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD]. Department of Revenue has disclosed the trade in its recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Alaska Department of Revenue has increased its holdings in Bank Of America Corp. [NYSE: BAC] to 1,722,604 after buying additional 61,879 shares. BAC’s shares traded up 5.49% and showed a change of +1.25. It has a closing price of $24.02 during the trading of Friday.

Bank Of America Corp. had recorded the trading volume of 80.69 million compared to the average volume of 74.70 million. This company’s return on assets, investment, and equity is 0.90%, 6.00%, and 9.30%, respectively. Its Operating Margin is 64.90%, and the profit margin is 32.80%.

The Alaska Department of Revenue also increased its investment in Berkshire Hathaway Class B [NYSE: BRK.B] after buying additional 25,882 shares. Berkshire Hathaway had a trading volume of 5.48 million and an average volume of 7.14 million. Its stocks traded up 2.29% at $182.90 during the trading of Friday.

If we look at its data from the past 52-weeks, it had oscillated from the low of $159.50 and a peak of $231.61. It survived with the total market capitalization of 444.45 billion.

In Intel Corp. [NASDAQ: INTC], the department of revenue has increased its investment to 942,238 after buying 101,908 additional shares. Continuing to look at its profitability, it has a Gross Margin of 59.50%, a profit margin of 30.00%, and an operating margin of 32.90%.

Intel shares have closed green during the trading of Friday and exhibited a change of 1.11 and a percentage change of 1.90%. It has a closing price of $59.53. Intel Corp. has a total market capitalization of 250.69 billion.

The agency has dumped 26,628 shares of Advanced Micro Devices [NASDAQ: AMD]. Its total investment in AMD reached to 247,463 shares. AMD has traded down 2.40% at $55.88 during the trading of Friday.

AMD valued at $65.75 billion had a trading volume of 59.72 million as compared to the average volume of 60.58 million. It has moved up 103.72% from its 52-weeks low and moved down -5.72% from its 52-weeks high.