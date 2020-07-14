Alphabet Inc’s Google [NASDAQ: GOOGL] Plans To Invest $4 Billion In Reliance Industry

Alphabet Inc’s Google [NASDAQ: GOOGL] is said to be in discussion with Reliance Industries Limited, an Indian multinational conglomerate company, to invest $4 billion reports disclosed on Tuesday.

The official announcement could be released in the coming few weeks, as people familiar with the incident disclosed. Lately, various large organizations turning towards Reliance Industries Limited for the investment.

Google entered the queue of investing companies such as Facebook Inc [NASDAQ: FB], KKR & Co. investing in Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s technology venture. Reliance Industries Limited has attracted more than $15 billion of investment in a few months.

CEO of Alphabet Inc, Sundar Pichai said that coronavirus pandemic has made this point clear that technology is very important for conducting business and for connecting with friends and family. Google aimed to invest $10 billion in the coming five to seven years to help the implementation and adoption of technology in India.

Google has successfully introdduced various new products in India in last decade such as Google pay service and Google Internet Saathi whic aimed to help rural areas women to join online platform.

Shares of Alphabet Inc. traded down 1.74% at $1512.33 during the trading of Monday. In the past 52-weeks of trading, it has fluctuated from the low of 10008.87 and a high of 1541.34. If we look at its profitability, it has a Gross Margin of 55.10%, a Profit Margin of 20.70%, and an Operating Margin of 21.40%.

This company has a return on investment, equity, and assets are $14.10%, 17.40%, and 12.90%, respectively. It had a trading volume of 2.15 million as compared to the average volume of 2.05 million. If we turn our focus on liquidity, its quick ratio 3.60, the debt to equity ratio is 0.02 and the current ratio is 3.70.