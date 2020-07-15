Navistar [NYSE: NAV] Partnered With Start-Up TuSimple To Develop Self-Driving Trucks

Navistar International Corporation [NYSE: NAV] disclosed Wednesday that it has partnered with startup TuSimple. Both the firms aimed to co-develop SE level 4 self-driving trucks by 2024.

Navistar, a producer of International brand commercial trucks has also bought the minority stakes of TuSimple. The decision of this strategic partnership comes after the two years of the successful relationship between Navistar and TuSimple.

TuSimple strived to transform the $800 billion US trucking industry by enhancing efficiency, safety, and decreasing cost. TuSimple unveiled last December that the autonomous technology of the firm decreased fuel consumption in heavy-duty trucks by 10%.

Navistar 113 years of experience will help the companies to develop commercial vehicles. The strategic partnership between Navistar and TuSimple will ensure fully-integrated solutions. Navistar’s vehicle manufacturing capabilities help both companies in the mass-production.

Navistar CEO and President Persio Lisboa said: “Navistar’s strategic partnership with TuSimple positions us to be a leader in developing solutions for our customers by leveraging our organizations’ collective expertise to integrate our vehicle design and systems integration capabilities with TuSimple’s innovative autonomous technology.”