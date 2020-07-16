Johnson & Johnson [NYS: JNJ] To Start Phase 1 Trial Of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

Johnson & Johnson [NYSE: JNJ] announced Thursday that the company expects to start the phase 1 trial of coronavirus vaccine candidate next week. Earlier, it has announced that the human testing of its experimental coronavirus will start by September and it could be available for emergency use in early 2021.

JNJ CFO Joseph Wolk disclosed that the company has decided to start the vaccine trial next week. He said in phase 1 the company will enroll more than 1,000 participants between the ages of 18 and 55 years old. In the early stage trial, the company also planned to enroll people who are 65-years old or older.

Johnson & Johnson also reported the Q2 earnings on Thursday. Its net income dropped to $3.63 billion or $1.36 a share. Earlier its net income was $5.61 billion, or $2.08 share. Sales of the company also dropped to $18.34 billion. Chief Executive Alex Gorsky said that company’s Q2 result exhibited the impact of COVID-19.

Johnson & Johnson shares exhibited a change of 0.23% during the trading of Wednesday. It has a day low and high range of $148.23-$150.21, respectively. In the past 52-weeks of trading, it has fluctuated between a low of $109.16 and a high of $157.00.

If we turn our focus on profitability, it has a Gross Margin of 66.30%, a Profit Margin of 20.70%, and an Operating Margin of 23.50%. It had a trading volume of 8.51 million and an average volume of 7.78 million.