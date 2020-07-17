Russia’s R-Pharm Signs Deal With AstraZeneca [NYSE: AZN] To Develop COVID-19 Vaccine

Russian drugmaker R-Pharm has made a deal with a drug maker AstraZeneca to develop a coronavirus vaccine. It has disclosed on Friday that both the companies have signed the contract for the manufacturing of the COVID-19 vaccine which is being developed by the British pharmaceutical giant and Oxford University.

Canada, the US, and Britain earlier accused Russia that it is trying to steal the COVID-19 vaccine and treatment research. But after the deal, Russia’s wealth fund disclosed that Moscow has no need to steal information.

Shares of AstraZeneca soared 1.11% at $58.07 during the trading of Friday. It has a trading volume of 4.89 million as compared to the average volume of 5.41 million. In the past 52-weeks of trading, it has fluctuated between a low of 36.15 and a high of 58.84.

If we turn our focus on the profitability, it has reurn on investment (ROI) of 8.30%, return on equity (ROE) of 12.30% and return on assets (ROA) of 2.50%. This company has Gross Margin of 79.60%, and an Operating Margin of 12.10%, Profit Margin of 6.00%.

Alexey Repik, chairman of the R-Pharm Board said: “We have formalized the project in the area of signed agreements in the field of vaccine development and supply, developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.” R-Pharm specializes in research and development and manufacturing of high-tech medicines.