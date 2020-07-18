FTC Considering Deposing Facebook’s [NASDAQ: FB] Zuckerberg And COO Sheryl Sandberg

The FTC is considering deposing Facebook’s [NASDAQ: FB] Mark Zuckerberg and Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg as an investigation continued to look into anti-trust violations. FTC officials previously had suggested the idea of deposing Zuckerberg to drive up a settlement over consumer privacy violations.

Zuckerberg is scheduled to appear before the House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee on July 27. Facebook representative disclosed that the innovation in the company provides more choices for customers.

Earlier, when FTC suggested the idea of deposing Mark Zuckerberg the company has suggested paying $5 billion fine. Department of Justice has also prepared the same antitrust investigation against Google and Apple.