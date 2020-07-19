Wellcome Trust Bought Abbott [NYSE: ABT], Nike [NYSE: NKE] Shares. Here’s What It Sold

London-based giant fund Wellcome Trust made some changes in its investment portfolios in the second quarter as it has increased investment in some companies and also decreased its holdings in some companies.

Wellcome Trust has bought the stakes in Abbott Laboratories [NYSE: ABT], and NIKE Inc. [NYSE: NKE]. It has decreased its stakes in Apple, Inc. [NASDAQ: AAPL] and Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ: MSFT]. It has disclosed its transaction in the form it has filed in SEC.

Wellcome has bought 1.95 million shares of Abbott Laboratories [NYSE: ABT]. It had not owned any by the end of this quarter. Abbott Laboratories shares soared 2.96% at $99.25 during the trading of Friday. In the past 52-weeks of trading, its shares fluctuated between the low of $61.61 and a high of $100.00. It had a trading volume of 8.26 million as compared to the average volume of 6.96 million.

London-based trust has increased its investment in NIKE [NYSE: NKE] six-folds. Its investment reached 2.1 million after buying 1.8 million additional shares. Its shares dropped 1.01% and down -0.98 cents during the trading of Friday.

It had a trading volume of 7.37 million as compared to the average volume of 7.06 million. If we turn our focus on liquidity, its current ratio is 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. NKE has a return on assets (ROA) of 17.80%, return on equity (ROE) of 49.90%, and return on investment (ROI) of 32.00%.

Wellcome trust whose investment portfolio now totals $33.7 billion has decreased its investment in Apple Inc. [NASDAQ: AAPL] after dumping 700,000 shares of iPhone Maker. Apple shares had tumbled down 0.20% during the trading of Friday.

In the past 52-weeks of trading its shares oscillated between the low of $192.58 and a high of $399.82. It has moved up 100.08% from its 52-weeks low and moved down -3.63% from its 52-weeks high.

Giant fund also dumped 600,000 shares of Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ: MSFT]. MSFT shares dropped 0.51% during the trading of Friday. It has a return on assets of 16.30%, return on equity of 42.70% and return on investment of 19.90%. Microsft Corp. has a total market capitalization of 1543.21 billion.