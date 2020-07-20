eBay Inc. [NASDAQ: EBAY] In Talks To Sell Classified Ads Unit To Adevinta

eBay Inc. [NASDAQ: EBAY] is in discussion with Adevinta to sell its classified Ads business as it is turning its focus towards its core marketplace business. The price is not disclosed yet but it is believed that eBay is planning to sell for roughly $8 billion or more but the official announcement will be disclosed soon.

As the coronavirus continued to spread across the world people are turning towards online modes of shopping and for various other purposes. Shares of Adevinta halted after the announcement of the deal between eBay and Norwegian group Adevinta.

On the other hand, Shares of eBay had tumbled down 0.89% during the trading of Friday. It has a closing price of $58.13. eBay had a trading volume of 6.63 million as compared to the average volume of 12.31 million.

In the past 52-weeks of trading, this company’s stock has fluctuated between the low of $26.02 and a high of $61.06. If we turn our focus on liquidity, it has a current ratio and a quick ratio of 1.30, and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

Continuing to look at its profitability, it has return on assets of 24.30%, return on equity of 151.40% and return on investment of 17.40%. This company has a Gross Margin of 76.90%, an operating margin of 22.20%, and a profit margin of 44.40%.