Gilead Sciences [NASDAQ: GILD] To Acquire Tizona Therapeutics For $300 Million

Gilead Sciences, Inc. [NASDAQ: GILD] disclosed today it has acquired 49.9% equity interest in Tizona Therapeutics, Inc. for $300 million. Tizona Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held firm engaged in the making of first-in-class immunotherapies.

Gilead Sciences also has the option to acquire the remaining shares of Tizona in an additional $1.25 billion, including an option exercise fee and future milestone payments. Gilead Sciences has the opportunity to buy the remainder of Tizona before or following the readout of Phase 1b study of Tizona’s investigational antibody, TTX-080.

Investigational antibody TTX-080 discovered by Tizona is a first-in-class drug that targets HLA-G. US Food and Drug Authority has given the all-clear for the application of TTX-080. Tizona is planning to start the phase 1 clinical trial to check TTX-080 both as monotherapy and in combination with other agents in patients with advanced cancers.

