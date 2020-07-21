It is not just you. Pakwheels.com is DOWN for everyone.

Pakwheels.com is down due to heavy traffic. PakWheels is the largest online marketplace for car shoppers and sellers in Pakistan. It aggregates thousands of new, used, and certified second-hand cars from thousands of dealers and private sellers. The site also provides users with automotive reviews, shopping advice, and comparison tools for car financing and insurance information.

According to Site Worth Traffic the website value of pakwheels.com is currently at $ 344,343 USD and reaches roughly 21,659 unique users each day that generate 157,234 daily pageviews with a daily revenue (from advertisements, i.e Google AdSense) of $ 157 USD approximately. According to Alexa (the Web Information Company) the Global Traffic Rank is 6,906 (view Alexa traffic graphs), the website belongs to the top 100,000 most popular websites in the world.