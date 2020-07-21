Microsoft, Unilever, Nike Joins Hands To Combat Global Carbon Emission

Microsoft Corp. [NASDAQ: MSFT], Nike, Inc. [NYSE: NKE], Unilever NV and five other major companies teamed up to help businesses around the world to achieve zero carbon emission. Companies are devoted to sharing their resources and combined efforts to combat global carbon emission.

All the biggest global companies pledged to take action against these crises. The group named “Transform to Net Zero” also includes Indian information-tech firm Wipro Ltd, Mercedes Benz AG, Natura & Co., etc. The groups also plan to work with the nonprofit Environmental Defense Fund and strived to invest in carbon-slashing technology and share information on cutting emissions.

Shares of Microsoft Inc. [NASDAQ: MSFT] soared 4.30% during the trading of Monday. Microsoft had recorded the trading volume of 36.73 million and an average volume of 35.09 million. This company has a 52-weeks low and high range of $130.78-$216.38, respectively. If we look at its profitability, its return on assets is 16.30%, return on investment is 19.90% and return on equity is 42.70%.

During the trading of Monday, Nike has exhibited a change of 0.65% at $95.65. It has a total market capitalization of 150.25 billion. Nike shares went up 59.4% from its 52-weeks low and went down -9.44% from its 52-weeks high. This company has a gross margin of 43.40%, a profit margin of 12.20%, and an operating margin of 14.00%.

Microsft earlier declared in January that it is planning to reduce the carbon and committed to removing more carbon-dioxide then it emitted b 2023. It has also invested $1 billion to a climate innovation fund. The current announcement has provided no details on how much they are planning to invest in the reduction of carbon emission.