Pfizer [NYSE: PFE], BioNTech [NASDAQ: BNTX] To Receive $1.9b Billion For Millions Coronavirus Vaccine Doses

Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE] and BioNTech [NASDAQ: BNTX] have got the initial order form the US government for the 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine and can gain additional order of 500 million doses after approval. Both the companies are jointly developing the coronavirus vaccine.

US Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense has agreed to pay $1.95 billion to Pfizer for the production and delivery of 100 million doses in the US if it proves safe and effective in humans. According to both companies, Americans will receive coronavirus vaccines for free.

Pfizer has exhibited a change of 0.52% and up +0.19 during the trading of Tuesday. It has a closing price of $36.69. In the past 52-weeks of trading, it has recorded the low and high range of $27.88-$43.23, respectively.

This company had a trading volume of 22.44 million as compared to the average volume of 28.87 million. It has total market capitalization of 200.15 billion. Right now, this company has Gross Margin of 80.40%, Profit Margin of 31.20%, and an Operating Margin of 32.10%.

BioNTech SE has total market capitalization of 18.64 billion. In the past 52-weeks of trading, it has fluctuated between the low and high of $12.52-$105.00, respectively. It has gross margin of 88.30% and return on investment of -31.40%.

Dr. Albert Bourla, Pfizer Chairman and CEO said that the company is working tirelessly to develop the vaccine to put an end to this pandemic. He disclosed that the company has made a decision to started working on the vaccine on its own risk and started the production in large scale if clinical trials prove successful.

BNT162 is not fully approved for the dstribution across the world and are undergoing clinical studies. Pfizer and BioNTech both are striving to make the vaccines for the novel coronavirus. Earlier, the company’s four investigational candiates (BNT162b1) and (BNT162b2) has got fast track designation from the US Food and Drug Authority.

Pfizer and BioNTech are on track to launch Phase 2b/3, safety and efficacy test by the end of this month, and expected to seek regulatory review as early as October 2020. The company will produce 100 million doses globally by the end of 2020 and possibly more than 1.3 billion doses by the end of 2021.