Amazon Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] To Add 1,000 More Jobs In Ireland

Amazon.com, Inc. disclosed Monday it has decided to increase its workforce as it creates additional 1,000 jobs in Ireland, bringing its total workforce to 5,000 in Ireland. The company has noticed the increase in demand for cloud services and it has decided to open the new delivery station in Dublin this year.

Ireland is the center of attraction for the largest companies as it has a decades-old policy to attract multinational jobs with low corporate tax. Many US companies including Facebook [NASDAQ: FB], Apple Inc. [NASDAQ: AAPL] and Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ: GOOGL] include one in 10 local jobs in Ireland.

