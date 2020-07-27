Lowe’s [NYSE: LOW] And ANGI Homeservices [NASDAQ: ANGI] Announce Partnership To Get Pros Lead

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. [NYSE: LOW] and Homeservices Inc.’s [NASDAQ: ANGI] HomeAdvisor disclosed today that they both entered into a new partnership. Both companies have managed to get one year of free HomeAdvisor subscription for Lowe’s for Pros loyalty Member.

Lowe’s pro loyalty member who qualified will get the annual subscription and will also get the credit for an average of 10 free leads. This will help them to connect to an extensive network of millions of homeowners of HomeAdvisor who are striving to complete the home projects. HomeAdvisor is the digital marketplace which modified its ways through which homeowner will be able to connect with service professional to complete home projects.

Shares of Lowe’s traded up 1.22% during the trading of Monday. It has a closing price of $148.82. LOW had a trading volume of 645.6k as compared to the average volume of 5.18 million. It has a day low and high range of $147.23-$149.43, respectively.

LOW has moved up 148.03% from its 52-weeks low and moved down -0.55% from its 52-weeks high. In the past 52-weeks of trading, this company’s stock fluctuated between the low of $60.00 and a high of $149.65. It has a return on assets of 11.00%, return on equity of 207.50% and return on investment of 23.40%.

On the other hand, ANGI Homeservices, Inc. [NASDAQ: ANGI] has exhibited a change of 1.17% and up +0.17 during the trading of Monday. It has a closing price of $14.75. It has a total market cap of 7.30 billion and recorded sales of 1.37 billion.

If we look at the liquidity, ANGI has a current ratio and quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt to equity ratio of 0.19. ANGI’s gross margin is 94.90%, a profit margin of 1.20% and an operating margin of 1.90%.

Pandemic has changed the way which is usually followed to get the job but the thing which hasn’t changed is that customers still need Pros to execute projects. ANGI Homeservices Inc has conducted the survey that almost 92% of homeowners plan to hire pro this year.

Furthermore, after the partnership, Lowe’s Pro Loyalty members can participate in the webinars with entrepreneurs and famous experts on various topics include ways to grow and expand the business, customer service tips, etc.