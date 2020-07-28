LMP Automotive [NASDAQ: LMPX] Hires Richard Aldahan As New COO

LMP Autmotive Holdings, Inc. has named Richard Aldahan as its new Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Aldahan has 37 years of experience in the automotive industry. He has earlier worked as a general manager, Owner and Dealer Principal, and treasurer for 13 franchised brands including Chevrolet, Toyota, Nissan, and Hyundai.

The experience and qualification of Richard will be helpful in the company’s growth. His operational expertise will help the company to implement the leading practices as LMP is planning to introduce e-commerce home delivery, site-to-store, and ship-from-store delivery strategies for LMP’s customers.

Richard’s operational, financial, and acquisition expertise will help LMP to complete its different strategies. Mr. Aldahan will take the responsibility for marketing, operational, operations, and financial due diligence of prospective acquisitions as well as the alignment and prioritization of company investments to ensure operational excellence across all LMP holdings.

Shares of LMP had tumbled down 8.63% at $7.31 during the trading of Tuesday. It has a day low range of $6.77 and a day high range of $8.00. LMP Automotive Holdings had recorded the trading volume of 23.16K as compared to the average volume of 114.52K.

In the past 52-weeks of trading, this company’s stocks have fluctuated between the low of $3.28 and a high of $49.30. It has moved up 122.87% from its 52-weeks low and moved down -85.17% from its 52-weeks high.

If we look at its profitability, it has a return on Investments (ROI) of -22.20%. Its gross margin is 7.40%. If we trun our focus on liquidity, it has quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 5.70.