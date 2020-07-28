TriNet [NYSE: TNET] Announces Acquisition Of Little Bird HR

TriNet Group, Inc. [NYSE: TNET] announced its plan to acquire privately-held PEO, Little Bird HR. Little Bird HR is the leading provider of HR solutions to charter schools and other educational institutes.

TriNet Inc is specialized in providing HR solutions to small and medium-sized businesses. TriNet and Little Bird HR is the best combination as they both provide HR solutions. Little Bird is consist of former school leaders and HR professionals working together to help schools better manage HR.

Shares of TriNet Inc. [NYSE: TNET] closed green during the trading of Monday. It has exhibited a change of 1.83% and up +1.13. TNET has a closing price of $63.01. During the past 52-weeks of trading, this company’s stocks have fluctuated between the low of $27.79 and a high of $76.92.

It has a day low and high range of $61.75-$63.31, respectively. If we look at its profitability, it has a return on assets of 9.50%, return on equity of 49.90% and return on investment of 24.20%.

Its Gross Margin is 18.00%, Profit Margin is 6.00%, and Operating Margin is 7.70%. Continuing to look at its liquidity, it has quick and current ratio of 1.20. It has recorded the sales of 3.97 billion and a market capitalization of 4.32 billion.