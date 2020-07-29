Denbury Resources [NYSE: DNR] Reveals A Prepackaged Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Plan

Denbury Resources, Inc. [NYSE: DNR] disclosed Wednesday that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as its performance is dropped because of the reduction in oil and gas prices due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Oil and natural gas company has entered into a Restructuring Support Agreement (RSA) with debtholders.

Denbury has agreed with creditors holding 100% of revolving credit facility loans, approximately 67.2% of second lien notes, and almost 70.8% of convertible notes for a “pre-packaged” plan that will reduce the firm’s $2.1 billion of bond debt.

Shares of Denbury rose 2.78% at $0.25 during the trading of Wednesday. It has a day low range of $0.23 and a day high range of $0.30. Denbury had a trading volume of 6.56 million as compared to the average volume of 30.80 million.

Denbury’s profit margin is 26.10%, and an operating margin is 28.50%. In the past 52-weeks of trading, it has 52-weeks low and high range of $0.16-$1.68, respectively. If we look at its profitability, it has return on assets (ROA) of 6.70%, return on investment (ROI) of 9.80%, and return on equity (ROE) of 23.00%.

During the whole court process, Denbury will continue its daily operations. Its lenders will give a debtor-in-possession (DIP) revolving loan that will “roll” into an exit facility with up to $615 million in availability.