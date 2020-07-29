Gilead Sciences [NASDAQ: GILD] Signs €63M Contract With EC For Remdesivir

Gilead Sciences, Inc. [NASDAQ: GILD] has entered into a €63M agreement with European Commission for Remdesivir. The finance of Emergency Support Instrument of the European Commission will help to treat 30,000 patients with severe COVID-19 symptoms.

European Commission aimed to secure doses of Veklury, the brand name of remdesivir. It is the first medicine that has received authorization at the EU level for the treatment of novel COVID-19. Gilead Sciences will expect to provide the batches of remdesivir to the Member States and the UK with the help of the Commission from August onwards.

The Commission is also preparing for joint procuement for further supplies of medicine from October onwards which will cover all the additional needs.