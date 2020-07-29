Renewable Energy Group [NASDAQ: REGI] Partner With Hunt & Sons To Supply REG Ultra Clean

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. [NASDAQ: REGI] has signed an exclusive contract with Hunt & Sons Inc. to distribute REG Ultra Clean at 12 different locations in Northern California, the company disclosed today.

REG Ultra Clean help businesses to acheive the sustainability target as their performance level increases because this is one of the lowest carbon intensity liquid transportation fuels on the market today. Hunt & Sons, Inc is the leader of petroleum products and a major California based distributor of petroleum products.

Thus relationship of Hunt & Sons with REG is the first of its kind for business. According to the new deal between two firms the REG Ultra Clean will be distributed at 12 different locations and currently it is available at locations of Hunt & Sons including Sacramento & Rancho Cordova.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group soared 3.14% or up +0.86 during the trading of Wednesday. Its has opened at $ 27.39 and close at $28.21. REG has day low range of $27.30 and a day high range of $28.43.

If we trun our focus on profitability, its return on investment (ROI) is 30.50%, return on equity (ROE) is 54.30% and return on assets (ROA) is 34.10%. It has Gross Margin of 24.60%, Profit Margin of 18.60% and an Operating Margin of 19.70%.

Focusing at its liquidity, its current ratio is 1.90 and the quick ratio is 1.60. If we look at its past 52-weeks of trading, Renewable Energy Group’s stocks have fluctuated between the low and high of $9.90-$32.89, respectively.

It has moved up 184.95% from its 52-weeks low and moved down -14.23% from its 52-weeks high. REG has a total market capitalization of 1.05 billion. It has recorded total sales of 2.64 billion. REG’s trading volume is 123.99K as compared to the average volume of 650.91K.

REG Ultra Clean has the quality that it has low carbon which reduces the emission as compared to the other fuels. The fuel used through this agreement will decrease greenhouse gas emissions by approx. 250,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide, equivalent to more than 6 million miles driven by an average passenger vehicle1.