Sanofi/GSK Strikes Deal With UK Government For 60 Million Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Sanofi [NASDAQ: SNY] and GlaxoSmithKline [NYSE: GSK] today announced a supply deal for up to 60 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine with the UK government. Sanofi has developed a vaccine candidate in partnership with GlaxoSmithKline which is based on recombinant protein-based technology.

Sanofi [NASDAQ: SNY] leads the clinical development and registration of COVID-19 vaccine. Phase 1/2 study is expected to start in September and the phase 3 study expected to start by the end of 2020.

Chair of the UK Government’s Vaccines Taskforce, Kate Bingham, said: “Through this agreement with GSK and Sanofi, the Vaccine Taskforce can add another type of vaccine to the three different types of vaccine we have already secured.”