TPG RE Finance Trust [NYSE: TRTX] Hires Matthew Coleman As President

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. [NYSE: TRTX] announced Wednesday it has named Matthew Coleman its President. Mathew will work closely with Greta Guggenheim CEO of TRTX to continue growing the company. Mathew who is also a partner of TPG will also continue his role as COO of TPG Real Estate.

Mathew’s experience in real estate will help the company to grow its business. Greta Guggenheim, CEO of TRTX said that the operational expertise of Mathew will bring value to our shareholders. TPG RE Finance is striving to grow the platform in the face of market disruption.

Shares of TPG RE Finance had a trading volume of 74.02K as compared to the average volume of 1.25 million. During the past 52-weeks of trading, this company’s stocks have fluctuated between the low of $2.45 and a high of $21.30. It has exhibited a change of 0.36% at $8.32 during the trading of Wednesday.

If we look at its profitability, it has return on assets (ROA) of -2.30%, return on investment (ROI) of 2.20% and return on equity (ROE) of -9.60%. Its gross margin is 90.30%, the profit margin is -39.10%, and an operating margin of -38.80%. TRTX has recorded the sales of 346.60 million and has a market capitalization of 651.18 million.

If we look at the previous role of Mathew he has earlier worked as the Senior VP of real-estate private equity group at D. E. Shaw & Co. He has also served as an attorney in the New York City Office Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP from 2000 to 2005. He has worked in the area of leveraged finance, securities, and mergers & acquisitions.