Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ: INO] revealed today that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate has shown a positive result. INO-4800, a COVID-19 DNA vaccine candidate has proven to be useful as it has protected the non-human primates from live virus under the challenge of 13 weeks from last vaccination.

During the trial, INO-4800 decreased the viral infection in both the lower lungs and nasal passages in macaques that received two doses of INO-4800 four weeks apart. Then 13 weeks after the second dose, they encountered with live virus.

As the viral load decreased during this timeframe highlight an important durable effect mediated by INO-4800. This is the first time a vaccine candidate showed positive results in protecting non-human primates.

Inovio’s shares have closed green during the trading of Thursday and exhibited a change of 12.65% and up +21.95. It has previously opened at $21.10 and closed at $21.95.

Inovio had a trading volume of 16.94 million as compared to the average volume of 36.57 million. In the past 52-weeks of trading, this company’s stocks have changed between the low of $1.91 and a high of $33.79.

If we look at its profitability, its return on assets (ROA) is -61.40%, return on investment (ROI) is -137.90%, and return on equity (ROE) of -178.40%. Turning our focus on liquidity, its current ratio and quick ratio is 8.50. Inovio has a total market capitalization of 3.45 billion.

INO-4800 which is a DNA vaccine candidate of INOVIO is created to protect against COVID-19. This candidate is currently in the Phase 1 trial and expected to start the phase 2/3 trial in the Summer.

INO-4800’s protective results were mediated by memory T and B cell immune responses from INO-4800 vaccination. B cells are involved in the production of antibodies which recognized SARS-CoV-2 while the T cells are involved in the destruction of viral cell and also aid B cell response.

Immunization with INO-4800 has the ability to decrease the active viral replication and has the ability to reduce the severity of the infection.