Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ: INO] revealed today that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate has shown a positive result. INO-4800, a COVID-19 DNA vaccine candidate has proven to be useful as it has protected the non-human primates from live virus under the challenge of 13 weeks from last vaccination.
During the trial, INO-4800 decreased the viral infection in both the lower lungs and nasal passages in macaques that received two doses of INO-4800 four weeks apart. Then 13 weeks after the second dose, they encountered with live virus.
As the viral load decreased during this timeframe highlight an important durable effect mediated by INO-4800. This is the first time a vaccine candidate showed positive results in protecting non-human primates.
INO-4800 which is a DNA vaccine candidate of INOVIO is created to protect against COVID-19. This candidate is currently in the Phase 1 trial and expected to start the phase 2/3 trial in the Summer.
INO-4800’s protective results were mediated by memory T and B cell immune responses from INO-4800 vaccination. B cells are involved in the production of antibodies which recognized SARS-CoV-2 while the T cells are involved in the destruction of viral cell and also aid B cell response.
Immunization with INO-4800 has the ability to decrease the active viral replication and has the ability to reduce the severity of the infection.