Microchip Technology [NASDAQ: MCHP] disclosed today that its SyncServer S650 M-code Time server has secured consent from the US Air Force GPS Directorate of the LA Air Force Base. The approval allows the company to use this in support of the Military communications system, networks, and radar.

Various cybersecurity risks and threats from intentional jamming and spoofing of US GPS highlights the need for powerful and more secure time and frequency systems that ensure smooth performance.

The new SyncServer S650 M-Code Time and Frequency Instrument have the ability to give unprecedented synchronization flexibility and performance using Microchip FlexPort technology.

The GPS M-Code referenced S650 is made for high security, modern military electronics, and networks that need best-in-class synchronization performance easily adaptable to a wide range of applications.

SyncServer S650 has unparalleled flexibility which combines best of time and frequency instrumentation with unique flexibility. It offers 10 MHz low phase noise options. Its base Timing I/O module with eight BNC connectors comes standard with the most popular timing I/O signals (IRIG B, 10 MHz, 1PPS, and so on).