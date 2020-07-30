Teledyne Technologies Incorporated [NYSE: TDY] company, Teledyne e2v has launched Hydra3D, a best in class Time-of-Flight (ToF) CMOS image sensor customized for distance measurement and 3D detection.

The new ToF sensor has the ability to support the latest industrial applications including logistics, robotics, factory automation, ITS, Surveillance, Mapping and building, and drones. Hydra 3D is an 832 x 600-pixel resolution CMOS image sensor. It is designed with CMOS technology of Teledyne e2v.

The Hydra 3D comprised of 10µm three-tape cutting edge pixel. It provides a very fast transfer time for users looking for a high level of performance, with high depth resolution, high speed, and flexible operations conditions are included.

Hydra3D has the ability to work in real-time at short, mid and long range distances, in both indoor and outdoor conditions, while providing excellent temporal precision.

If we look at its working ToF imaging system emits pulses of IR light and measures how long they take to bounce back. This allows the imaging system to build a 3D map.

Turning our focus on its features, it has innovative three-tap memory node pixel for precision and speed. It offers customers a reliable 3D detecion of fast moving scenes and real time decisions and a large Field-of-view scene captured in both 2D and 3D.