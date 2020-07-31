Moderna Inc.[NASDAQ: MRNA], a clinical-stage biotechnology company disclosed that Dr. Nabel Elizabeth from the board of directors resigned. She is the president of Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

Brigham and Women’s Hospital is one of the 89 clinical trial sites in the phase 3 trial of mRNA-1273, a vaccine candidate against COVID-19 of Moderna. Noubar Afeyan, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chairman of Moderna, and CEO of Flagship Pioneering thanked her for her services in Moderna Board.

Shares of Moderna Inc. dropped 2.36% at $77.63 during the trading of Thursday. It has day low and day high range of $76.80-$79.25, respectively. It had trading volume of 13 million as compared to the avearge volume of 27.17 million.

In the past 52-weeks of trading this company’s stocks have fluctuated between the low of $11.54 and a high of $95.21. It has moved up 572.70% from 52-weeks low and moved down -18.46% from its 52-weeks high.

If we look at its profitability, its return on assets (ROA) is -29.20%, return on equity (ROE) is -37.40%, and return on investment (ROI) is -44.90%. It has recorded the sales of 52.60 million.

Her experience as a clinician and global health leader played a very important role in the progress of Moderna Inc. She has been served in Moderna’s board of directors for five years.

Moderna has accepted her resignation to avoid any conflict of interest amid the Phase 3 trial of the coronavirus vaccine candidate. Moderna Inc has started its late-stage human trials on Monday with the collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.