Bio-Techne Corporation [NASDAQ: TECH] disclosed Monday it is gearing up for the launch of the COVID-19-Seroindex, a Kantaro Quantitative SARS-CoV-2 IgG Antibody RUO kit.

Bio-Techne and Mount Sinai Health System commercial affiliate Kantaro Biosciences LLC will take advantage of a joint commercial and distribution team to rapidly distribute the vaccine to the vaccine development team. It is expected that the COVID-19 SeroIndex test kit will be available for research use in early August.

The COVID-19 SeroIndex test kit is an ELISA or enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay created to check the presence or absence of COVID-19 anti-bodies. The Sero Index Tets kit is also capable to measure how many antibodies a person will produce.

This latest technology was created by Mount Sinai’s internationally recognized team of virologists and pathologists and has been tested on over 50,000 patient samples. It uses two virus antigens: the full-length spike protein and its receptor-binding domain.