Edgewell Personal Care Company [NYSE: EPC] disclosed Tuesday its plan to acquire a premier men’s grooming company in the US, CREMO. The company has signed a definitive agreement to buy CREMO at a purchase price of $235 million.

The acquisition will add value to the portfolio of Edgewell by providing unique service to specific user profiles of brands such as Jack Black and Bulldog. It also plays a very important role in the company’s penetration in the most attractive growth categories within men’s grooming.

Shares of Edgewell soared 3.18%, or up +0.95 during the trading of Monday. It has a day low and high range of $29.61-$31.02, respectively. Edgewell had a trading volume of 654.19K as compared to the average volume of 615.85K.

In the past 52-weeks of trading, this company’s stocks have changed between the low range of $20.51 and a high of $38.97. It has moved up 50.37% from 52-weeks low range and moved down -20.86% from its 52-weeks high range.

If we look at its profitability, its return on assets (ROA) is -11.20%, return on investment (ROI) is -14.60% and return on equity (ROE) is 28.30%. Edgewell has reported the sales of 2.11 billion.

Its Gross Margin is 45.80%, Profit Margin is -17.90% and an Operating Margin is -19.10%. This company’s market capitalization is 1.66 billion.

Turing our focus on liquidity, its current ratio is 2.00 and the quick ratio is 1.30. Companies’ Total debt to equity ratio is 0.83 and the long term debt to equity ratio is 0.82.

The deal between two companies will be anticipated to close in the 2021 quarter one. Edgewell President and CEO, Rod Little said that men’s grooming category is the main focus of Edgewell. This acquisition helps the company to strengthen its position in men’s grooming categories.