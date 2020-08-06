MediciNova, Inc. [NASDAQ: MNOV] disclosed Thursday the result of the Phase 2 trial evaluating MN-166 (ibudilast) for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD).

Principal Investigator, Lara Ray, Ph.D., Professor at the Department of Psychology, University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) has virtually presented the data at the American Psychological Association.

Ibudilast has shown a positive result in Alcohol Use Disorder. A total of 52 alcohol use disorder patients participated in this trial. The trial is a collaborative effort between MediciNova and Dr. Lara Ray and funded by the Center for Study of Opioid Receptors and Drugs of Abuse.

Ibudilast has decreased the number of heavy drinking days contrasted to the placebo. Furthermore, Patients who were treated with ibudilast and had attenuated VS activation drank the least in the week after the scan. Moreover, there was a significant effect of ibudilast on alcoholic beverage images (ALC).