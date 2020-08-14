AstraZeneca PLC [NYSE: AZN] disclosed Friday it has closed the supply deal of 400 million doses of the AZD1222 COVID-19 vaccine with European Commission.

This new deal will allow European member states to access the vaccine in an equitable manner at no profit amid pandemic.

This new supply deal between AZN & European Commission also gives rights to European member states to redirect doses to other European countries.

Shares of AstraZeneca exhibited a change of 1.66% at a closing price of $55.80 during the trading session of Thursday. It has day low range $55.69 and a day high range of $56.43.

In the past 52-weeks of trading, AstraZeneca shares fluctuated between the low of $36.15 and a high of $64.94. It has moved up 54.36% from its 52-weeks low and moved down -14.07% from its 52-weeks high.

If we turn our focus on its profitability, its return on assets (ROA) is 3.60%, return on investment (ROI) is 8.30%, and ROE is 17.80%.

Furthermore, it has a Gross Margin of 80.30%, a Profit Margin of 8.40%, and an Operating Margin of 14.90%.

Continuing to look at its liquidity, its current ratio is 0.80. Likewise, its quick ratio is 0.60. AstraZeneca has a total debt to equity ratio of 1.61 and a long term debt to equity ratio of 1.28.

AZD1222 has shown a positive result in July 2020. AZD1222 has generated robust immune responses against SARS-CoV-19. The clinical trial of AZD-1222 is ongoing around the globe.

Furthermore, its trial entered into phase I/II in South Africa and has started phase II/III in Brazil and the UK.

AZD1222 was co-invented by the University of Oxford and its spin-out company, Vaccitech. AZD1222 uses a replication-deficient chimpanzee viral vector.

It based on a weakened version of a common cold virus that causes infections in chimpanzees. Additionally, it also contains the genetic material of the SARS-CoV-2 virus spike protein.