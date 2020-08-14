Novavax, Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] disclosed Friday it has entered into an agreement with UK for the supply of 60 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Novavax has signed Head of Terms with UK government.

UK governement will purchase 60 million doses of NVX-CoV2373 and check the efficacy of vaccine. The phase 3 clinical trial will be expected to start in Q3 and approx. 9,000 adults between 18-85 years of age will participate in the trial.

Novavax shares soared 7.12% at a closing price of $133.28 during the trading of Thursday. It has day low range of $125.77 and a day high range of $140.70.

During the past 52-weeks of trading, it exhibited the 52-weeks low range of $3.54 and a high range of $189.40. It has increased 3664.97% from its 52-weeks low and decreased -29.63% from its 52-weeks high range.

Continuing to look at its profitability, its return on assets (ROA) is -53.90%, and return on equity (ROE) is 78.80%. Novavax has total market capitalization of 7.60 billion.

If we turn our focus on its liquidity, its current ratio is 13.40. Similarly, its quick ratio is also same as current ratio. Furthermore, Novavax has reported the sales of 18.10 million.

Novavax has also planned to expand its partnership with FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies. Furthermore, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies will develop the antigen component of NVX-CoV2373.

FUJIFILM is anticipated to produce the 180 million doses of vaccine which increase the global supply of NVX-CoV2373 for additional markets.