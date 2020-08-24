Tiziana Life Sciences Plc [NASDAQ: TLSA] announced Monday it has received a patent for methods and use of fully human monoclonal antibody from the US Patent and Trademark office.

The fully human monoclonal antibody recognizes both the IL-6 receptor and IL-6 receptor complex with IL-6 (IL-6R/IL-6) for prophylactic and therapeutic intervention for human diseases.

The patent will be expected to publish by the USPTO on September 1, 2020. This additional payment on TZLS-501 is of particular significance for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary disorders such as acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

Shares of Tiziana Life Sciences has dropped 4.40% at $3.91 during the trading of Friday. It has day low range of $3.62 and a day high range of 4.14.

During the past 52-weeks of trading, this company’s stocks have fluctuated between the low of $0.62 & a high of $12.17. Tiziana has moved up 534.74% and moved down -67.87%.

Tiziana has trading volume of 809.24K as compared to the average volume of 1.23 million. Its total market capitalization is 372.54 million.

The major feature of TZLS-501 is that it acts via a dual mechanism. It not only inhibits IL-6R signaling but also reducing circulating levels of IL-6. This distinctive feature of TZLS-501, a fully human anti-IL-6R mAb, makes it suitable for the treatment of COVID-19 and ARDS.