Marvell Technology [NASDAQ: MRVL] Announces Partnership With TSMC

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: MRVL] disclosed today it has entered into long-term partnership with TSMC to deliver Indusrty’s most advanced 5nm process technology.

With its partnership with TSMC, Marvel aimed to provide the storage, bandwidth, speed, intelligence that tomorrows digital technology economy demands.

Marvell’s shares soared 0.01%, or up +0.01 during the trading of Tuesday. It has day low range of $34.56 and a day high range of $34.98.

Marvell has earlier opened at $34.72 and has a closing price of $34.72. It had trading volume of 1.97 million as compared to the average volume of 8.61 million.

If we look at its profitability, its return on assets (ROA) is 14.30%, return on equity (ROE) is 19.20%, and return on investment (ROI) is 16.50%. Marvell’s Gross Margin is 48.48%, Profit Margin is 55.70%, and an Operating Margin is -11.70%.

In the past 52-weeks of trading, this company’s stocks has fluctuated between the low of $16.45 and a high of $39.40. It has moved up 111.06% and moved down -11.88%.

Turning our focus on liquidity, its current ratio is 2.10 and a quick ratio is 1.70. Its debt to equity ratio is 0.17, Likewise, its long-term debt to equity ratio is 0.17.

The new 5nm portfolio of Marvell will provide leading-edge silicon innovation for the infrastructure market. It also provides essential high performance compute, networking and security technology which is essential to advance infrastructure development for a multitude of end-market applications.