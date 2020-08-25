TransAct Technologies [NASDAQ: TACT] Partnered With ESHA Research

TransAct Technologies Incorporated [NASDAQ: TACT] has entered into an agreement with nutrition software leader ESHA Research. TransAct Technologies aimed to integrate ESHA’s database with TransAct innovative BOHA! Ecosystem.

ESHA has been certified as the foodservice industry’s top choice for nutritional analysis, recipe development, and regulatory compliance for nearly 40 years. This partnership allows BOHA! customer to create all their custom recipes within ESHA’s Genesis R&D software.

TransAct Technologies shares soared 1.00%, or up +0.05 during the trading of Tuesday. It has a day low and high range of $4.89-$5.07.

TransAct Technologies had a trading volume of 1.32K as compared to the average volume of 30.26K. If we look at its profitability, its return on assets (ROA) is -9.10%, return on equity (ROE) is -12.70%, and return on investment (ROI) is 1.90%.

Its Gross Margin is 45.20%, Profit Margin is -8.50%, and an Operating Margin is -12.40%. Furthermore, TransAct Technologies has a total market capitalization of 38.70 million.

During the past 52-weeks of trading, this company’s stocks have fluctuated between the low of $2.87 and a high of $12.76. Moreover, It has moved up 76.66% from its 52-weeks low range and moved down -60.25% from its 52-weeks high.

BOHA! is the first single-vendor solution to combine applications for Grab N’ Go Labeling, Food Safety Labeling, Temperature Monitoring of Food and Equipment, Inventory Management, Timers, Food Recalls, Checklists & Procedures, Equipment Service Management and Delivery Management in one integrated platform.