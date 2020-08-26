Juniper [NYSE: JNPR] And Netcracker Joins Forces On Network Management Solution

Juniper Networks, Inc. [NYSE: JNPR] disclosed Wednesday it has joined forces with Netcracker Technology to provide a joint solution that facilitates the end-to-end management of LAN/WLAN/WAN networks.

The joint solution provides uniform service and security operations with unique insight into user experiences, enhancing service provider readiness while maximizing value to enterprise customers.

The new joint solution, Enterprise Service Automation, allows service providers to unify LAN and WAN environments. It provides additional value to the enterprise customers.

The joint solution has provides the benefits such as automated service provisioning, AI-driven analytics, and insight based on user interactions.

Enterprise Service Automation also provides the self-service portal for enterprise users. It also gives frequent and rapid updates via a microservice cloud.

Enterprise Service Automation offers a platform for advanced wireless location services such as Assets Location, user engagement, and contact tracing based on Juniper Mist’s patented virtual Bluetooth LE (vBLE) technology.