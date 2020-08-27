Fastly [NYSE: FSLY] To Acquire Signal Sciences For $775 Million

Fastly, Inc. [NYSE: FSLY] disclosed Thursday it has entered into an agreement to buy Signal Sciences for $200 million in cash and $575 million in stock. This acquisition allows Fastly to expand its robust security portfolio.

The decision to acquire Signal Sciences will give a unified security solution to Fastly’s customers. The transaction is anticipated to end in 2020. The deal has certain closing conditions such as receipt of regulatory approval.

Shares of Fastly, Inc. moved up 1.37%, or up +1.23 during the trading session of Thursday. It has a day low and high range of $90.24-$92.82.

FSLY had a trading volume of 733.19K as compared to its average volume of 10.66 million. It has earlier opened at $90.39 and has a closing price of $90.92.

In the past 52-weeks of trading, Fastly’s shares fluctuated between the low and high range of $10.63-$117.79. Its shares have moved up 743.74% and moved down -23.86% from its 52-weeks low and high range, respectively.

Turing our focus on profitability, it has return on assets (ROA) of -13.30%, returns in investment (ROI) of -16.40%, and return on equity (ROE) of -16.00%.

Its Gross Margin is 57.50%, Profit Margin is -21.40%, and an Operating Margin is -21.60%. This company has reported the sales of 246.30 million and has a market capitalization of 9.84 billion.

If we look at its liquidity, this company has a current ratio of 13.70. Similarly, its quick ratio is also 13.70. Fastly, Inc. has a total debt to equity ratio of 0.06 and a long term debt to equity ratio of 0.05.

Signal Sciences provides developer-friendly and fully programmable security solutions. Its security solution will provide exceptional visibility, and also allows businesses to take automated security decisions.

Fastly will use the Signal Sciences Technology to optimize web applications and API protection solution. These security solutions also deliver increased agility, visibility, and protection as more code and applications move to the edge.

Fastly will also make a retention pool of $50 million worth of restricted stock units to be awarded to Signal Sciences employees.