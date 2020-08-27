NXP Semiconductors [NASDAQ: NXPI] Launch First Multi-Device Vehicle Wireless Charging Solution

NXP Semiconductors N.V [NASDAQ: NXPI] revealed today its first multi-device vehicle wireless charging solution driven by a single MWCT controller is now accessible in production vehicles.

NXP is the leader in automotive wireless charging solutions, now grew its offering to the new 15W wireless power standard. It also enables faster charging.

This new solution provides an opportunity to experience differentiated in-car experience to their customers. Thus, Passengers and drivers will be able to charge wirelessly through one console.

Single MWCT device in the vehicle provides carmaker an opportunity to get benefit from a reduced cost and physical footprint for vehicle charging.

The new MWCT series is powered by a unique hybrid DSC core of NXP with dedicated peripherals that allow 2 Qi protocols to run parallel to the same MWCT controller.

NXP MWCT controller family is easy to implement through easily available software and hardware design files. NXP Multi-Device 15W Wireless Charging Solutions has multi-coil supported per channel for expansion of the charging area.

This new solution also optimized safety performance via unique Foreign Object Detection (FOD) methods. Furthermore, it also has patented clean EMC (CEMC) signal processing for CISPR 25 Class 5.