Boeing [NYSE: BA] Discovers Manufacturing Defects In 787 Dreamliner Jets

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] has discovered the manufacturing defects in its 787 Dreamliner Jets. The company also ordered to remove defected planes from service so they can be repaired.

The Boeing Company disclosed that they found two distinct manufacturing issues in the fuselage section toward the back of the aircraft. The design doesn’t meet the design standards of Boeing.

After finding the manufacturing defect in 787 Dreamliner, Boeing had alerted Federal Aviation Administration. The company is currently trying to find the cause of the problem.

One of the defected aircraft is operated by Singapore Airlines Ltd. The Jet is currently not in service and the airline is in close contact with Boeing to resolve the issue. The Boeing has notified the respective airlines so that they resolve the issue.