Moderna [NASDAQ: MRNA] Announces Deal To Supply 40M COVID-19 Vaccine Doses To Japan

Moderna, Inc. [NASDAQ: MRNA] disclosed today it has engaged in the discussion with the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare of Japan (MHLW) regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moderna, Inc revealed that it will supply 40 million or more doses of mRNA-1273. mRNA-1273 is the vaccine candidate of Moderna against COVID-19, a disease caused by a novel coronavirus.

Shares of Moderna, Inc traded down 3.50%, or down -2.47 during the trading session of Thursday. It has earlier opened at $69.98 and has a closing price of $68.03.

It had a trading volume of 9.26 million as compared to its average volume of 21.86 million. This company has a total market capitalization of 27.39 billion.

In the past 52-weeks of trading, this company’s stock has fluctuated between the low of $13.53 and a high of $95.21. Its share has moved up 402.81%, and moved down -28.55% from its 52-weeks low and high range, respectively.

If we look at ts profitability, its return on assets (ROA) is -22.30%, return on equity (ROE) is -27.80%. Its return on equity (ROE) is -44.90%.

Continuing to look at its liquidity, this company has a current ratio of 17.30. Likewise, its quick ratio is also the same as the current ratio. Moderna has total debt to equity ratio is 0.02 and long-term debt to equity ratio is also 0.02.

Now if we turn our focus on its deal with Japan the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare of Japan (MHLW), Moderna strived to provides its aid to Japan in the fight against COVID-19.

It supports the aim of Japan to provide COVID-19 vaccines to the public as soon as possible. As per the agreement, Moderna will supply the vaccine doses to Japan.

The vaccine will be distributed in Japan by Takeda Pharmaceutical. Companies will be starting executing the deal in the first half of 2021 if the vaccine will get regulatory approval.