ORIX [NYSE: IX] Announces Deal With Envision Digital

ORIX Corporation’s [NYSE: IX] wholly-owned subsidiary, ORIX Renewable Energy Management (OREM), has partnered with Envision Digital International Pte Ltd.

ORIX Renewable Energy Management aimed to establish advanced analytics and remote monitoring applications in utility-scale solar farms across 82 sites in Japan.

The new deal with Envision Digital will involve the deployment of EnsightTM Solar and EnlightTM Solar. These are the cloud-based advanced analytics and remote monitoring solutions of the company.

EnsightTM Solar has the ability to produce insightful reports and recommend corrective action to improve system performance and health. EnsightTM automatically cleans, categorizes, and analyzes the photovoltaic system’s operational data to calculate meaningful metrics.

Furthermore, OREM’s operations and management team will make the use of the EnsightTM algorithm to maintain the long-term efficiency and health of its PV assets.

On the other hand, EnlightTM Solar is an advanced fleet overlay solution. It enables real-time operational monitoring of the performance of distributed generation solar PV systems, from individual system components through to diverse portfolios of PV sites.

This will help OREM’s team to take immediate action in case of any malfunctions and maximize power generation capacity. Both these solutions are powered by EnOSTM, Envision Digital’s AIoT operating system.