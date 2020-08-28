Sanofi [NASDAQ: SNY] Plans To Start Tender Offer For Acquisition Of Principia Biopharma

Sanofi [NASDAQ: SNY] disclosed Friday it has decided to start a tender offer to buy all of the outstanding shares of Principia Biopharma [NASDAQ: PRNB] for $100 per share in cash.

Earlier, Sanofi has agreed to buy Principia Biopharma’s all outstanding shares for $100 per share in cash in August. It represents the equity value of $3.68 billion. The offer is anticipated to expire on September 25.

Shares of Sanofi has dropped 1.72% or down -0.89 cents during the trading of Friday. This company has exhibited the day low and high range of $50.65-$51.86, respectively.

It had trading volume of 1.21 million as compared to the average volume of 1.23 million. It has total market capitalization of 129.34 billion.

During the past 52-weeks of trading, this company stock has changed between the low range of $37.62 and a high range of $55.00. Its share rose 34.93% from its 52-weeks low and tumbled down -7.71% from its 52-weeks high.

Looking at its profitability, its return on investment (ROI) is 3.50% and has a Gross Margin of 67.80%. Continuing to look at its liquidity, its current ratio is 1.90.

While the company’s quick ratio is 1.40 and debt to equity ratio is 0.39. Sanofi has reported the sales of 44.70 billion.

Now if we look at the Principia Biopharma, its share has dropped 0.08% during the trading of Friday. It has cloing price of $100.87.

PRNB had a trading volume of 428.17K as compared to the average volume of 1.32 million. If we turn our foucs on its profitability, its return on assets (ROA), return on equity (ROE) and reuturn on investment (ROI) is -21.10%, -23.10%, and -16.40%, respectively.

Looking ta its liquidity, its current ratio is 17.00. Likewise, its quick ratio is also 17.00. This company has total market capitalization of 3.35 billion.

Principia Biopharma has reported the sales of 50.00 million. PRNB has a 52-weeks low and high range of $25.35-$101.89, respectively. Its share rose 297.91% from its 52-weeks low and decreased -1.00% from its 52-weeks high.