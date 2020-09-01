Gilead Sciences [NASDAQ: GILD] Announces Agreement With Jounce [NASDAQ: JNCE]

Gilead Sciences, Inc. [NASDAQ: GILD] announced Tuesday it has signed a new deal with Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ: JNCE] for a novel Immunotherapy program. The purpose of the deal is to license the JTX-1811 program.

Gilead Sciences will have exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Anti-CCR8 antibodies. JTX-1811 is a monoclonal antibody developed to selectively destroy immunosuppressive tumor-infiltrating T regulatory (TITR) cells.

If we look at the terms of the Agreement, will pays an upfront payment of $85 million to, and a $35 million equity investment at a premium in, Jounce upon closing.

Additionally, Jounce may get up to an additional $685 million in future clinical, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments.

Jounce will lead the development of JTX-1811 through IND clearance, after that Gilead Sciences will have exclusive rights to develop JTX-1811. The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2020.