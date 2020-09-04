WPP Plc [NYSE: WPP] Unit Wunderman Thompson Buys Velvet Consulting

WPP Plc [NYSE: WPP] announced today that its unit Wunderman Thompson has bought a French-based customer experience consultancy, Velvet Consulting. Financial considerations of this new agreement have not disclosed yet.

WPP said that this acquisition supports its strategic wider transformation. Furthermore, the expertise of Velvet Consulting in omnichannel customer engagement also strengthens its end-to-end marketing and technology consulting services in France.

Shares of WPP traded up 1.70% as it gained 0.70 on Friday. It has a day low range of $41.90 and a day high range of $42.08. WPP has a closing price of $41.99.

WPP Plc has reported a trading volume of 10.81K as compared to its average volume of 186.12K. In the past 52-weeks of trading, this company’s stock has changed between the low of $27.18 and a high of $70.80. It has moved up 54.49% from its 52-weeks low and moved down -40.69% from its 52-weeks high.

If we look at the profitability of WPP it has a return on investment of 6.60%. Its Gross Margin is 17.50%. WPP market capitalization has been hitting $10.22 billion at the time of writing.

Previously, Whirlpool EMEA has chosen WPP its strategic communication partner across 29 EMEA countries. The deal is effective from January 2021.