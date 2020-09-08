Air Products [NYSE: APD] Stock Plunging Today. Here’s Why

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. [NYSE: APD] announced Tuesday it has secured a long-term onsite contract from a global leader in memory and storage solutions to supply state-of-the-art new facility in Penang, North Malaysia.

This new deal maintained the relationship of Air Products & Chemicals with its global customers. Hence, Air Products & Chemicals will also be able to strengthen its position in the global market.

Air Products is known for its services in Malaysia since 1974. It is one of the best providers which is recognized for its excellence in safety, reliability, and operations.

Shares of Air Products traded down 0.49% as it lost -1.46 on Tuesday. APD has a day low range of $292.00 and a day high range of $298.02. It had recorded the trading volume of 204.84K as compared to the average volume of 1.11 million.

In the past 52-week of trading, this company’s stock has fluctuated between the low of $167.43 and a high of $310.73. Air Products has moved up 77.37% from its 52-weeks low and moved down -4.43% from its 52-weeks high.

Looking at its profitability, APD has a return on assets (ROA) of 9.20%, return on equity (ROE) of 16.70%, and return on investment (ROI) of 11.50%. It has a Gross Margin of 34.40%, a Profit Margin of 21.60%, and an Operating Margin of 25.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals market capitalization has remained high, hitting $65.65 billion at the time of writing. If we turn our focus on its liquidity, it has a current ratio of 3.50.

Air Products will install a proprietary PRISM cryogenic nitrogen generator to supply on-site gaseous nitrogen. The gases will be used in the customer’s chip assembly processes.