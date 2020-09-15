All new Apple iPad air launched at $599

We’re talking about the new iPad – 8th generation. It’ll support the Apple Pencil, and combined with iPadOS 14 too.

We’ve moved onto iPad now. Tim Cook is speaking us through what the latest iPad stats are like, and how more people than ever… oh wait, here’s a brand new tablet. Let’s jump into it!

There you have it – Apple One is official. iCloud, Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+ and Apple Fitness+ is now all under one banner in one subscription service.

An individual subscription is $14.95 a month, while a family subscription will be $19.95.

With Wi‑Fi speeds up to 866 Mbps and Gigabit‑class LTE, iPad Air keeps you connected wirelessly and effortlessly. And with eSIM, you can easily access wireless data plans right from your iPad Air all over the world.

The A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine enables a remarkable level of power and intelligence. It uses real‑time machine learning to transform the way you experience photos, gaming, augmented reality, and more. With all this power, you can edit a video. Create a beautiful presentation. Design a 3D model. Stream your favorite show. Or do all of those things at once.

A 4‑core graphics engine in the A12 Bionic chip delivers amazing performance for incredible augmented reality experiences, photo‑realistic effects in 3D games, and stunning graphics within apps. In last year ‘s iPad it has a 40 % faster CPU and delivers a massive two times jump in graphics this extra performance is great for everything from working with high resolution content to immersive Amy experiences and compare to the competition over the last year it’s not even close this new iPad with the A12 bionic.

It’s up to 3 times faster than the top and android tablet and it’s up to a whopping six times faster than the top selling problem I had with the competition in the dust and all that power is delivered in a thin and light design that super portable with three cameras and all day battery life.

Our a series chips are more than a CPU and GPU will be include powerful custom technologies in your engine for machine learning which comes to our most popular iPad for the very first time it’s capable of processing up to 5, 000,000,000,000 operations Prosecco an hour some magical experience is a nightmare.

The immersive 10.2‑inch Retina display with wide color lets you see photos, videos, and games in vivid, true‑to‑life detail. And no matter where you take iPad Air, True Tone, high brightness, and an antireflective coating give you the best viewing experience. We are incredibly proud of the role that iPad is playing in the lives of so many people users love or iPad seventh generation because it delivers a beautiful 10 . 2 inch retina display with support for Apple Pencil and the full-size Smart Keyboard.

iPad Air features a large 10.2‑inch Retina display, while remaining extremely portable and perfect for getting things done anywhere. It’s thin and light and has advanced wireless connectivity. And with up to 10 hours of battery life, iPad Air can go all day on a single charge.

The front and back cameras on iPad Air let you take stunning photos and 1080p HD videos. But you can also do much more. Make a Group FaceTime call. Scan a document, sign it, and send it back. Or create new worlds by using the camera for augmented reality experiences.





Mark keyboard and keyboard from Logitech like the combo touch with traffic and the rug combo that’s so important for sports and of course this new iPad worked with one of our most beloved accessories Apple Pencil.

Edible precision and low latency plus features like pressure sensitivity and till it’s the gold standard for creativity and enables artist Springer vision to life.



As you can get your work done just about anywhere handwritten text is just as powerful as type text. As sketch shape recognition help to drop perfect circle stars and more smart selection understand the difference between hand writing and drawing and making it easy to select only what you want and paste your handwritten notes as to text into another app new contact you I mean you can stay focused on the task at hand.

And we know once you start using Apple Pencil you’re not gonna wanna put it away so we have a script which lets you handwrite in any text feel even straight in the numbers work out a final thought to that document you’ve been working on.

The new iPad in the power of iPadOS 14th are an amazing combination making it possible to express your ideas however you want to where ever you are.

Other new features that continue to push what is possible and I met and it all runs beautifully on the new iPad eighth generation with this play huge for iPadOS 14. Amazing experience of Apple Pencil gets even better these powerful handwriting and noting features join a house And it will be available starting this Friday.



At all as I told you were updating our entire floor size lineup so that brings us to iPad Air iPad Air was designed to deliver pro features and a very affordable price and today we are thrilled to introduce and all now completely redesign iPad Air and here it is.

New iPad Air entertain you all about it.



Ipad Air starts with a gorgeous design and there are border design features of beautiful all screen display each element of iPad Air is meticulously crafted from the precisely the same top button detail around the camera and a new iPad or design concept gorgeous colours including a new rose gold green and our customers are going to love this colours.

Features a stunning liquid retina display in the same footprint as the previous year the new iPad Air features a larger 10.9 plate with a resolution of 2316 x 1640 that’s over 3 . 8 million pixels for extra Crisp text and photos and it has advanced display technologies like full emanation white colour two tone and antireflective coating that combined deliver an amazing visual experience to give our customers is beautiful all screen design finding a new home for one of the most popular features.

So we designed the next generation touch ID and integrated it right to the top of this provides convenient and secure authentication allowing the display took stand on all sites this is the smallest authentication sensor we have ever design and deliver is the same performance is of use and security you know and trust from touch ID the technology.



Processor A14 bionic.

Power custom technology is an extremely efficient use of energy to make products in class.

Cutting edge silicon process technology year after year will be the first in the industry do use the breakthrough 5 nm process technology incredibly small scale of this process.