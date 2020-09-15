Apple watch series 6 , watch SE, watchOS 7

Measure your blood oxygen level with a revolutionary new sensor and app. Take an ECG anytime, anywhere. See your fitness metrics at a glance with the enhanced Always-On Retina display. With Apple Watch Series 6 on your wrist, a healthier, more active, more connected life is within reach.

Your blood oxygen level is a key indicator of your overall wellness. It can help you understand how well your body is absorbing oxygen, and the amount of oxygen delivered to your body. The remarkable new sensor and app in Apple Watch Series 6 allow you to take on-demand readings of your blood oxygen as well as background readings, day and night.



New sensor. New insights.

The new blood oxygen sensor is made up of four LED clusters and four photodiodes. Incorporated into the completely redesigned back crystal, this new sensor works in concert with the Blood Oxygen app to determine your blood oxygen level.

Apple Watch Series 6 brings better health monitoring, better outdoors features, and lots of new looks. With the ECG app, Apple Watch Series 6 is capable of generating an ECG similar to a single-lead electrocardiogram. It’s a momentous achievement for a wearable device that can provide critical data for doctors and peace of mind for you.



Getting the right amount of sleep is important for good health. The new Sleep app helps you establish a regular bedtime routine and keep track of your sleep trends night after night. So you can set and achieve your personal sleep goals.

When it comes to staying fit, knowledge is power. Get inspiration to keep moving and track your workout metrics more precisely than ever — in the water, at the gym, or out on the road. Series 6 is Apple Watch at its best. To help you be your best.

Exercise your options.

No matter how you love to move, Apple Watch has a workout just for you.

Choose from running, swimming, yoga, cycling, or just about anything else you’re into — and start measuring your every move.

See how you’re doing without missing a beat.

The Always-On Retina display is now 2.5 times brighter outdoors when your wrist is down. So even while exercising in bright sun, you can easily see your metrics without raising your wrist. Or breaking your stride.

Elevation. Elevated.

For more precise metrics as you move, the new always-on altimeter continuously tracks your elevation changes in real time, indoors and out. Whether you’re hiking up a trail or bombing down a ski run.

There are no major changes to the physical design of the Apple Watch in Series 6, but the Watch Series 6 comes in blue and red aluminium finished for the first time, which look great – especially the rich blue.

Solo LoopSlip on something new.

An innovative new seamless band joins the Apple Watch Series 6 lineup, without a clasp or buckle in sight. Available in two materials and nine custom sizes, tailored to the size of your wrist.

There’s also a new black steel finish called graphite, and an updated gold stainless steel finish (this was our favourite of the previous finishes, so we’ll have to see how we feel about it.

Always on Display. Better than ever.

The Always-On Retina display is now significantly brighter outdoors when your wrist is down. So you can see all the information on your watch face more easily than ever — without having to raise your wrist to wake your watch.

Always-on access.

Swipe down for Notification Center, swipe up for Control Center, or tap complications in the wrist‑down state. No need to wake your watch for simple interactions when you’re in a meeting or otherwise occupied.

New FacesCountless ways to rearrange your face.

Choose from the most new faces ever, then customize them to match your mood, style, or favorite activity — for a face that’s as unique as your own.

Price of Apple Watch:

Apple Watch Series 6 From $399 44mm or 40mm case size

Always-On Retina display



GPS + Cellular

GPS

Blood Oxygen app

ECG app

High and low heart rate notifications

Irregular heart rhythm notification

Supports Family Setup

(GPS + Cellular models)

(GPS + Cellular models) Water resistant 50 meters Apple Watch SE From $279 44mm or 40mm case size



Retina display

GPS + Cellular

GPS





High and low heart rate notifications

Irregular heart rhythm notification

Supports Family Setup

(GPS + Cellular models)

(GPS + Cellular models) Water resistant 50 meters Apple Watch Series 3 From $199 42mm or 38mm case size



Retina display



GPS





High and low heart rate notifications

Irregular heart rhythm notification



Water resistant 50 meters

watchOS 7

Take on the day. Bring on the night.

Make the most of every waking moment with innovations for watch faces. Put your watch to work on the night shift with the all-new Sleep app. And that’s just the start of what you can do with watchOS 7.

Fitness Plus App

This is been a while since you worked out there is an absolute beginner program the program will help you get started on the basics of movement of fitness and get your safely ready for the studio work out we want to make it easy to find all the work out to love an apple.

All located inside the fitness app on the iPhone right in the centre tab.

From the new fitness app on your iPad and Apple Pay to quickly get to your next best work out your find recommendations personalise just for you intelligent suggestions will make it easy to find what you like and also incurred you to discover new trainers and new workouts to balance out your routine.

If you get 10 different types of studio work out so there’s something for everyone incredible music built into each workout to keep your movie and the worlds best trainers where do you work out every single day I wanna add a little more things to your life but you just wanna get started.

This is going to take your workouts to the next level with convenience expert coaching and inspiration and it’s all powered by Apple Watch Apple ‘s products and services we design fitness class with privacy in life all your recommendations are powered.

And when using fitness class either calories nor the workouts and trainers shoes will be stored along with your Apple ID the price is $9.99 per month or just $79.99 for a whole year and your family will also be able to enjoy fitness class for no additional charge.

Plus will be available in these countries at lunch service will be available before the end of the year.

Anywhere apple one also includes Apple Music with leading his papers and hundreds of magazine of course Apple fitness class with a workout powered by Apple Watch Apple one makes it easy to get all the services and find the one plant that’s right for you starting with the individual plan which offers the best of entertainment including Apple Music Apple TV+ Apple Arcade.







