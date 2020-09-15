Comtech [NASDAQ: CMTL] Finalize Contract Renewal With Telefonica Digital

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. [NASDAQ: CMTL] has revealed Tuesday it has completed the renewal of the contract for location-based services with Telefonica Digital.

Telefonica Digital is engaged in the usage of Location Technologies of Comtech for their machine-to-machine communication requirements and customer use cases.

Comtech Telecommunications has a strong relationship with its customers. Hence, this relationship allows the company to understand the customer’s challenges and offered them the right solutions.

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications [NASDAQ: CMTL] traded up 1.17% as it gained +0.18 during the trading of Tuesday. It has started trading with the opening price of $15.50 and closed at 15.50.

Comtech Telecommunications had a trading volume of 2.92K as compared to the average volume of 252.15K. In the past 52-weeks of trading, this company’s stock has fluctuated between the low range of $11.48 & a high range of $38.00

Comtech has moved up 35.02% and moved down -59.21% from its 52-weeks low and high range. If we look at its profitability, it has a return on assets, equity, and investment of 1.30%, 2.20%, and 4.90%, respectively.

CMTL has a Gross Margin of 37.50%, a Profit Margin of 1.90%, and an Operating Margin of 3.60%. Looking at its liquidity, it has a current ratio of 1.70. Furthermore, its quick ratio is 1.20.

Additionally, Comtech Telecommunications market capitalization has remained high, hitting $378.10 million at the time of writing.

The Location Technologies group of CMTL is the main provider of device location, messaging solutions for public safety, mobile network operators, & enterprise solutions.