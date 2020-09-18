AstraZeneca’s [NYSE: AZN] Lynparza Shows Positive Result In BRCA-Mutated Ovarian Cancer

AstraZeneca PLC [NYSE: AZN] revealed Friday that Lynparza has shown a long-term progression-free survival (PFS) benefit versus placebo in patients with newly diagnosed BRCA-mutated Ovarian Cancer.

If we look at the statistics of cancer, ovarian cancer is considered to be the eighth most common cause of death in women. In 2018, approximately 300,000 new patients have diagnosed with this disease and almost 185,000 have lost their lives.

Five-year follow-up data from the Phase III SOLO-1 trial has revealed that LYNPARZA decreased the risk of disease progression or death by 67%.

Shares of AstraZeneca traded up 1.47% as it gained +0.81 on Thursday. This company had recorded a trading volume of 3.99 million as compared to the average volume of 6.65 million.

Looking at its profitability, it has a return on assets (ROA) of 3.60%, returns on equity (ROE) is 17.80%. Its return on investment (ROI) is 8.30%.

If we turn our focus on its liquidity, it has a current ratio of 0.80. AstraZeneca market capitalization has remained high, hitting $148.04 billion at the time of writing.

In the past 52-weeks of trading, AZN has experienced the 52 weeks low range of $36.15 & a high range of $64.94. It has traded up 54.74% from its 52-weeks low and traded down -13.86% from its 52-weeks high.

If we look at the data of five years, the company has revealed that 48.3% of patients with the disease were treated with Lynparza have freed from the disease as compared to 20.5% on placebo.