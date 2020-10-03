Trump Receives Gilead’s [NASDAQ: GILD] Remdesivir As Treatment For COVID-19 Infection

Gilead Sciences, Inc’s [NASDAQ: GILD] remdesivir has been given to President Donald Trump at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday.

It has been revealed that the white house doctors have recommended the experimental drug of Gilead to treat the COVID-19 infection of President Donald Trump.

White House Physician Sean Conley has released an update on the health of President Donald Trump. Sean Conley disclosed that President Trump is doing well and he doesn’t require any supplemental oxygen.

But the doctors have chosen the Gilead Sciences’ remdesivir to treat his COVID-19 infection. Trump has received the first dose and he is resting comfortably.

Shares of Gilead Sciences [NASDAQ: GILD] traded down 1.82% as it lost -1.15 during the trading session of Friday. It has a closing price of $62.17. GILD had a trading volume of 7.76 million as compared to the average volume of 8.70 million.

In the past 52-weeks of trading, this company’s share fluctuated between the low range of $60.89 and a high range of $85.97. GILD has moved up 2.10% from its 52-weeks low and moved down -27.68% from its 52-weeks high.

Looking at its profitability, this company has a current ratio of $2.30. GILD market capitalization has remained high, hitting $77.94 billion at the time of writing.

Gilead has committed to combat the spread of coronavirus by increasing the production of antiviral drug remdesivir.

The company has donated 1.5 million vials of Veklury (remdesivir) and provided clinical drug supply at no cost for evaluation as an investigational agent in clinical trials around the world.

President Donald Trump has revealed on Friday that he and his wife Melania Trump has contracted coronavirus. Trump administration has earlier gave an emergency use authorization to Gilead’s remdesivir after it showed the positive results in treating COVID-19 patients.